Yashwant, Shatrughan back AAP over MLAs' disqualification

Rebel BJP leaders Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha have come out in support of the AAP over disqualification of its 20 MLAs with the former calling the president's decision a "tughluqshahi" order.

In a major setback to the ruling AAP in Delhi, President Ram Nath Kovind has disqualified 20 of its MLAs for holding offices of profit, a decision the party said showed that the constitutional authorities were behaving like "handmaidens of the central government".

Kovind gave his assent on Saturday to the recommendation in this regard by the Election Commission.

"The president's order is a complete miscarriage of natural justice. No hearing, no waiting for high court's order. It is Tughluqshahi of the worst order," Yashwant Sinha tweeted.

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha said the "politics of vendetta" against the AAP would not last long.

"Politics of vendetta or politics of vested interests just don't last long. Don’t worry, be happy!," he said on Twitter.

"Hope, wish & pray that you get divine justice soon, sooner the better. 'AAP' ki team aur khaas kar 'AAP' ko bahut bahut badhaai. Remember, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. Satyameva Jayate! Jai Hind!" he said in a series of tweets.

Both the leaders, who were part of the Atal Behari Vajpayee cabinet, have openly aired their displeasure against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government's policies.