Jun 21, 2017 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

With JD(U) now backing Kovind, will July 17 presidential election be a mere formality?

TDP, Shiv Sena, Biju Janata Dal, YSCRP and the TRS have already expressed their support for Ram Nath Kovind, which means more than 50 percent of the Electoral College will vote for the NDA candidate, at least on paper.

With the Janata Dal (United) and the Shiv Sena both announcing their support for Ram Nath Kovind, the numbers suggest that the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate will coast to victory in next month's elections.

Opposition parties led by the Congress will sit down on Thursday to decide on their candidate. Mamata Banerjee's All India Trinamool Congress has rejected Kovind even as speculation grows that former Speaker Meira Kumar could be named as the Opposition's candidate. But is the game over already?

The president is elected by an Electoral College, which comprises elected Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs). A complex formula was devised to ensure proportionate representation, whereby MLAs from a bigger state like Uttar Pradesh have a significant higher vote value their counterparts in Sikkim.

All MPs have the same vote value and in all, around 11 lakh votes are up for grabs.

NDA gfx

The BJP alone has a vote bank of 40 percent. To ensure its candidate crosses the halfway mark, it would need help from its NDA allies and a few neutral parties.

The good news is that the TDP, Shiv Sena, Biju Janata Dal, YSCRP and the TRS have already expressed their support for Kovind, which means more than 50 percent of the Electoral College will vote for the NDA candidate, at least on paper.

There is still a possibility that cross-voting may take place, but as things stand, the July 17 election may end up being a mere formality.

 

