With eye on 2019 polls, PM Narendra Modi to reshuffle Cabinet on Sunday

The much-awaited reshuffle of the Union Cabinet will take place on Sunday morning. Highly placed sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah spoke to top ministers and the core group on Friday regarding the rejig in the Cabinet.

The sources also said that Nitin Gadkari is likely to be made the railway minister. Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu has already offered to quit after three train derailments earlier this month. Prabhu may be given the charge of the environment ministry.

Earlier, it was reported that at least six ministers in the Union Cabinet may have to make way for a fresh lot in what is being seen as the last major cabinet reshuffle by PM Modi before the next general elections.