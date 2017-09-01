App
Sep 01, 2017 02:19 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

With eye on 2019 polls, PM Narendra Modi to reshuffle Cabinet on Sunday

The sources also said that Nitin Gadkari is likely to be made the railway minister. Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu has already offered to quit after three train derailments earlier this month. Prabhu may be given the charge of the environment ministry.

The much-awaited reshuffle of the Union Cabinet will take place on Sunday morning. Highly placed sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah spoke to top ministers and the core group on Friday regarding the rejig in the Cabinet.

Earlier, it was reported that at least six ministers in the Union Cabinet may have to make way for a fresh lot in what is being seen as the last major cabinet reshuffle by PM Modi before the next general elections.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/politics/with-eye-on-2019-polls-pm-narendra-modi-to-reshuffle-cabinet-on-sunday-1506887.html

tags #Amit Shah #India #Narendra Modi #Nitin Gadkari #Politics #Union Cabinet

