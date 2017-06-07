With eye on 2019 polls, PM Modi likely to see reshuffle cabinet

Amid the preparation for 2019 Lok Sabha election, there is a speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet may be reshuffled to fill up vacancies and sharpen the ministries.

The buzz about a reshuffle started after Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar moved to Goa following his victory in the state this year. For the time being, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is overseeing Defence.

With an eye on the 2019 elections, a reshuffle would perhaps take place to better implement government programs and policies. Upcoming assembly polls in key states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chattisgarh may also influence the cabinet shuffle.

After the sweeping victory of BJP in the Uttarakhand elections this year, PM Modi is likely to include more representatives from the state in the cabinet.

“A major reshuffle is likely in BJP in the coming days. The party leadership wants to bring back some of the former general secretaries who had played decisive roles in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. These senior leaders would be appointed in-charge of a specific state,” a BJP leader said to Livemint.

In the last cabinet reshuffle of 2016, as many as 19 ministers were introduced in the cabinet and five were dropped. A couple of ministers like Smriti Irani lost important portfolios. While Prakash Javadekar was given responsibility for the Human Resource and Development Ministry, Irani was moved from there to Textiles.

Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Arun Jaitley gave away Information and Broadcast Ministry to Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu who now heads both ministries.

The minister of state for heavy industries and public enterprise, GM Siddeshwara, was axed and his position given to Babul Supriyo, an MP from West Bengal. Siddeshwara is from Karnataka where BJP is already in power, whereas BJP has been trying to make inroads into Bengal.

On the other hand, three ministers from Uttar Pradesh – Mahendra Nath Pandey, Anupriya Patel, and Krishna Raj – were inducted into the cabinet before the UP elections.