With an eye on polls, MP CM Shivraj Chouhan sets state govt's roadmap for 2018

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday presided over a meeting of ministers and top officials and finalised the roadmap of the year specifying department wise responsibilities and chalking out plan to monthly reviews.

The move assumes significance as the state is slated to go to polls this year.

Chouhan has asked every department to submit a progress report on 5th of every month with the CM’s Secretariat.

Later, briefing the media, state public relations minister Narottam Mishra said that ministers and officers have been given a one year task by Chouhan. He would be undertaking monthly reviews of the task, he added.

Prominent tasks include availability of potable water in every town, Open Defecation Free status for every village by Oct 2, 2018, improvements in Bhavantar scheme, paperless functioning for every department, completion of housing scheme in given time limits, completion of sewage system on Narmada banks, mass plantation on July 2, establishment of seven medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh and so on.