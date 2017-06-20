App
Jun 20, 2017 08:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Will seek support of all major political parties: Ram Nath Kovind

The NDA's presidential nominee and Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind today said he will meet leaders of major political parties and seek their support to emerge as a 'consensus candidate' for the coveted post.

He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah after he arrived here in the evening from Patna following the BJP's decision to project him as the ruling NDA candidate as Head of State.

Kovind then drove down to Shah's residence where he was greeted by senior BJP leaders. He stayed at the BJP chief's residence for nearly an hour where both are believed to have discussed the formalities related to the presidential poll.

He said he was a "small citizen" entrusted with a big responsibility.

"All those who are members of the electoral college...I will meet leaders of major political parties and seek their support...I hope that every citizen will support me," he said.

Later, Kovind briefly visited the Bihar Niwas where he declined to answer any question from the media and only said, "I thank everyone."

Non-NDA parties like BJD, TRS and YSRCP have announced their support to the Dalit leader. Kovind is likely to file his nomination on June 23.

If elected, which appears to be a certainty, the 71-year-old former lawyer would be only the second Dalit to occupy the Rashtrapati Bhavan after K R Narayanan.

