Will reveal evidence against opposition leaders at right time: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis warned the opposition leaders that he had "evidence" against them and could bring it up "at the right time".

He was speaking to reporters in Nagpur ahead of the winter session beginning from today. "I have enough evidences against the leaders of the opposition and I will disclose it at the right time," he said.

Fadnavis said that he could prove that the government had saved significant funds due to the Aadhaar numbers in its three years of rule when compared to the Congress-NCP's 15 years.

He refuted Congress-NCP allegations that the loan waiver was flawed.

"We had received applications of 77 lakh farmers out of which 69 lakh applications were accepted after the removal of duplication. A decision to disburse loan waiver has been taken for 41 lakh farmers in the state. The process is still on and if more eligible farmers are found, we will provide the loan waiver benefits to them," Fadnavis said.

"We have implemented loan waiver with efficiency. The total outlay so far has been Rs 19,000 crore and if required, we will bring it before the house," he said.

The Maharashtra chief minister also pointed out that the construction of the controversial Gosikhurd irrigation dam in Vidarbha, which was suspended for a long time due to lack of permissions from the central government, has finally received necessary approvals.

"The Centre has approved 108 irrigation projects in the state along with Rs 18,500 crore cost of the Gosikhurd irrigation project. We will complete it in next three years," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis said that farmers whose crops were getting damaged in pink-worm attacks could get compensation in three ways.

"One will come from the seed companies who at the time of licence for distribution of seed had claimed that the crop would not be attacked by any worm. Now, their plants are being attacked by pink-worm and companies will have to give compensation to the farmers," he said.

"The farmers who have applied for insurance of the crop will benefit and third would be the financial assistance from National Disaster Relief Fund. A proposal is being sent to Delhi for approval," said the chief minister.

Countering allegations from the opposition that the government had failed in disvursing scholarship to students from backward classes, he said that his government was giving even the amount that the earlier government had failed to disburse.

Fadnavis said, "Those who are used to corrupt practices for a long time are unable to see the system functioning in a transparent way. Out of Rs 1,100 crore, we have already disbursed Rs 740 crore to students. All we want is linking of Aadhar numbers with students’ bank accounts,"

"Wherever it has not happened, we have permitted students to avail the benefits. The opposition should not forget that we have given three year’s scholarship amount to students which the Congress-NCP government had failed to disburse." he added.

Fadnavis refuted NCP leader Ajit Pawar's contention that the state was leading towards bankruptcy.

"The loan amount has increased but we have spent it on infrastructure projects. As per Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act 2003, our capacity to avail loan is going up. The state's finance are still in good condition," he said.

Meanwhile, Sachin Sawant, spokesperson of Congress tweeted that Fadnavis should be acting against the evidence he has rather than sitting on it.

He said that such acts was a misuse as well as devaluation of the post Fadnavis holds.