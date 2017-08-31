App
Aug 31, 2017 12:01 PM IST

Will implement e-complaint system in Maharashtra police stations: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that linking Aadhaar to online registration of FIRs will go a long way in ensuring better service by the police.

Will implement e-complaint system in Maharashtra police stations: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that linking Aadhaar to online registration of FIRs will go a long way in ensuring better service by the police.

"All police stations in the state are being linked online. As the e-complaint system tested in Pune proved successful, the same experiment will be replicated in all police stations in the state," the chief minister said on Wednesday night while inaugurating Kasarwadavali and Kalwa police stations in the city.

He said after implementing the e-complaint system, citizens will not be required to visit police stations.

The chief minister also launched a wifi facility and a mechanised community kitchen for providing meals to students of civic-run schools, set up by the Akshayapatra Foundation.

The kitchen will supply free mid-day meals to around 8,000 students of 26 schools in Majiwda, Manpada and Vartaknagar blocks.

