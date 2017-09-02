App
Sep 02, 2017 09:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

The chief minister said he would continue to work for the party and ensure its victory in the state Assembly polls, due later this year.

Will ensure Congress wins Himachal polls: Virbhadra Singh after meeting Sonia Gandhi

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who returned to the state on Friday after meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi, said he would continue to work for the party and ensure its victory in the state Assembly polls, due later this year.

The Himachal Congress strongman, who had earlier announced that he would not contest the polls, said yesterday's meeting with Gandhi was fruitful and the party chief listened to the issues raised by him "seriously".

He though remained non-committal on whether he would contest the polls or not.

Singh, who has been gunning for the removal of state Congress chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said, "I will work for the party at the time of the election and ensure its victory."

Asked if everything was in order in the Himachal Congress, he said, "Small issues keep cropping up, but these will be resolved."

Claiming that there was no "crisis" in the party, Singh said, "I have been in the Congress for 55 years. I have participated in all the elections all these years. I will continue to lead the party from the front and not do anything which will harm the party."

Replying to a question, he said he "may or may not" contest the polls, adding that the victory of the party was more important.

