Dec 22, 2016, 04.16 PM | Source: PTI

Unfazed by the Prime Minister ridiculing his charge of personal corruption, Rahul Gandhi today stuck to his guns and wanted Narendra Modi to tell what was contained in the "10 packets" allegedly given by the Sahara Group to him when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.

"Modiji first tell us what was contained in the ten packets from Sahara," the Congress Vice President tweeted in Hindi.

Alongwith the tweet was posted a document purportedly with the Income Tax Department of nine entries from October 2013 to February 14 detailing "cash payments made to Modiji".

His comments came close on the heels of the Prime Minister, at a function in Varanasi, ridiculing Rahul's remarks about creating an "earthquake" with accusations of corruption against him.

Modi said he is happiest since the Congress leader has "learnt" to speak as he has unwittingly admitted the "failure" of his party's reign.

"They have a young leader who is just learning to give speeches. Since the time he has learnt to speak, there is no limit to my happiness. In 2009, you couldn't even tell what is inside this packet and what is not. Now we are finding out," Modi said without naming Rahul.

At a rally in Mehsana, home turf of Modi, Rahul had accused Modi of taking money from Sahara and Birla groups when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.

BJP had rejected the Congress leader's allegations as "baseless, shameful and mala fide".

Tags  PTI Sahara Group Gujarat Chief Minister Prime Minister personal corruption Rahul Gandhi Congress
What was there in 10 packets given by Sahara: Rahul to PM
