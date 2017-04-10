App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Apr 06, 2017 05:08 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

What is Air India chief's 'aukat' before us: Shiv Sena remains defiant on Gaikwad

What is Air India chief's 'aukat' before us: Shiv Sena remains defiant on Gaikwad

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday questioned the ?aukat? (stature) of the Air India chief while defending party colleague Ravindra Gaikwad who has been grounded by major airlines for assaulting an Air India employee last month.

?If the matter is not resolved by April 10, we will not attend NDA meeting,? he said, adding that the reply of Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju in Parliament was ?not sufficient?.

He also questioned the attempt to murder charge against Gaikwad, asking, ?How can hitting someone with slippers be attempt to murder??

Security at the airports in Pune and Mumbai has been increased following Shiv Sena?s threat to disrupt operations in Maharashtra.

Earlier in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Sector Enterprises Anant Geete entered into altercation with civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju after the latter in a statement defended the ban saying that security comes first as far as airline travel is concerned.

The two nearly came to blows before Smriti Irani and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh intervened and caught hold of Geete, the lone Shiv Sena minister in the Union cabinet, before he reached Raju.

SS Ahluwalia, the MoS for Parliamentary Affairs, had to push Shiv Sena MPs aside to rescue Raju. Opposition MPs stood up to bring the incident to the Speaker's attention, leading to an adjournment.

tags #Air India #Air India chief #Anant Geete #Ashok Gajapathi Raju #attack on air india employee #ministers fight #Politics #Rajnath Singh #Ravindra Gaikwad #Sanjay Raut #scuffle at parliament #Shiv Sena #Smriti Irani #SS Ahluwalia

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.