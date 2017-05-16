App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
May 16, 2017 01:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

What exactly are you celebrating: Rahul Gandhi takes on govt over 3-years in power

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today asked the BJP-led government at the Centre what it was celebrating after three years in power, as all it had to show for this time were "broken promises" and "non- performance".

Pointing to farmer suicides and unemployment in the country, he said the last three years were a "betrayal" of the mandate the government had received.

"Youth are struggling to find jobs, farmers are committing suicide & soldiers are dying at the border. What exactly is the Govt celebrating?" Gandhi tweeted.

"3 years of broken promises, non performance & betrayal of a mandate," he said in another tweet.

The BJP is organising a 'Modi Fest' across the country to mark three years of its rule at the Centre

Modi, however, does not refer to the Prime Minister's name but stands for Making of Developing India.

Also Watch: The decline of Congress Party in Indian Politics

The festival will be kicked off by the prime minister with a series of events and a public meeting in Guwahati on May 26, and will conclude on June 15.

The celebrations are planned to be held across the country and there will be at least one event in each district.

Gandhi had earlier also attacked the government over job creation and had said it failed to deliver on its poll promise of creating 1 crore jobs a year.

He had said the youth had been let down by the government's lack of vision.

