you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jun 02, 2017 06:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal not to support GST in present form: CM Mamata Banerjee

She said her government would write to the Union Finance Minister for necessary changes in the GST to make it suitable for all the sections of the society.

West Bengal not to support GST in present form: CM Mamata Banerjee

Less than a month before the GST regime is set to kick in from July 1, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said her government would not support the new tax system in its present form.

She said her government would write to the Union Finance Minister for necessary changes in the GST to make it suitable for all the sections of the society.

"We will write a strong letter to the Union Finance Minister. We will not support the GST in its present form. In its present form, it doesn't suit every section, especially the unorganised sector. Centre have to rectify it," she told an administrative meeting in South 24-Parganas district.

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra had opposed the GST rates on certain products which were likely to have a negative impact on the state's economy and employment.

"We have to continue our fight to bring down the tax rates on certain products. Unless the rates are reduced, they will adversely impact the state's economy and employment," he had stated.

tags #CM Mamata banerjee #GST #west bengal

