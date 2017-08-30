We take decisions with courage, execute them with conviction: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that his government took various decisions with courage and executed them with conviction unlike the previous dispensation which had crippled the whole system.

The whole system had been "crippled" when the NDA government assumed office, he said addressing a massive rally at Khelgaon here.

"Had there been anyone weak in such a situation, he would have been intimidated. But, we are from a different soil. We accept challenges, find solutions and move ahead on the development path," he said.

The prime minister was here to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several highway projects in Rajasthan, with an outlay of over Rs 15,000 crore.

"We will make efforts to complete the works undertaken by us. We take decisions with courage and execute them with conviction. The infrastructural projects will be game changer for Rajasthan," he said.

Modi dedicated to the nation 11 completed national highway projects, totalling a length of about 873 kms. These include a six-lane, cable-stayed bridge over the Chambal river in Kota.

He also digitally performed the ground-breaking ceremony for six national highway projects of about 556 kms.

Addressing the gathering, Modi said, "Making announcements and tall promises at the time of election had been a tradition. It continued for years. It is a challenge to eliminate evils and it takes a lot of strength to eliminate them that you cannot even imagine," Modi told the gathering.

He said that his government had increased speed, scale, scope for development activities.

Revering the "land of warriors", he said that his government had done development and not politics.

Hitting out at the previous Congress government in Rajasthan, he said that the bridge in Kota could not be completed in 11 years.

"Finally, our government took the challenge and completed it," he added.

It showed the difference between his dispensation and the previous government.

He said that inauguration and foundation laying of over Rs 15,000 crore worth development works in Rajasthan was a "historic" event.

He said that better road connectivity will open avenues in agriculture, tourism, industrial development.

"If the roads are good then from flower vendor to a tea- vendor, all will have a better income," he told a cheering crowd.

The prime minister also expressed his sympathies with the people in the flood-affected regions of the country.

He said that the Centre was with the people affected due to flood and stood by them in troubled times.

"The state government has sent a proposal and a high- level committee has visited the flood affected areas. We will together come out of situation," he added.