With Congress at its lowest ebb, Rahul Gandhi will certainly have his work cut out

At the moment, the Congress party is at its lowest-ever point in its century-long political history. With a baggage of multiple lost elections and with Rahul Gandhi assuming the role of party president in the 132-year old party, there are plenty of questions being asked about its future.

The party now has but a shadow of its once vast support base in the country and the spotlight is on Gandhi, whose leadership has often been the subject of much ridicule and even some political satire. History has shown that the party is at its stable best when there is a member of the Gandhi family at its helm, and that is what the current crop of Congress leaders is betting on.

According to the party’s national spokesperson Sanjay Jha, the party is set “to develop the alternative blueprint that is best suitable for India 2019 and create a strong political narrative for change” under the 47-year-old’s leadership. There will certainly be a lot of pressure on him to deliver, considering no one with his last name has ever really seen failure within the party.

Let us now take a detailed look at some of the challenges Rahul Gandhi will be up against the moment he takes over from his mother as President of the Indian National Congress.

The biggest challenge

The biggest challenge staring the new party president in the face is the Gujarat assembly elections, which saw its second phase on Monday. The results are due on December 18.

After having aggressively campaigned in the state, which has been a BJP’s holdfast over the last couple of decades, an electoral defeat would hang heavier than usual on Gandhi as it would be the first loss for the party under his leadership.

Acknowledging that there was no shortage of effort, AICC spokesperson and Supreme Court Advocate Brijesh Kalappa said that the party had invested a lot of energy into the Gujarat campaign. “If we are not able to succeed it is going to be really sad, but we are not going to stop,” he said.

Kalappa added that said Gandhi’s key task was to “restore the former glory of the Congress party”, and the party’s performance in the Gujarat assembly polls was going to be crucial for that.

Electoral success

With Gujarat almost out of the way, a bit of the focus has already shifted toward the Karnataka assembly election, which is slated to take place early next year.

Karnataka is the last of the big states that still has a Congress-led government and therefore, the assembly polls go a long way in determining Congress’ position before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections get underway.

While Kalappa, who is from the southern state, said that he was confident Congress will hold sway in Karnataka, BJP has already started making inroads. P Muralidhar Rao, national general secretary and the head of BJP in the state, had earlier said that Karnataka was going to be at the forefront of BJP’s expansion campaign in South India.

“There is tremendous pressure on Rahul to win. He cannot be a mute spectator to Congress’s failures anymore,” said political commentator Rasheed Kidwai.

Highlighting the fact that the Nehru-Gandhi family has largely been politically successful, unlike its new president, Kidwai pointed out that Indira Gandhi had also lost an election but came back strongly three years later.

“Rajiv led the party to victory in 1984. Under Sonia, the party stayed in power from 2004-2014. Rahul at least has to begin delivering some results in terms of victory,” Kidwai said.

With the BJP and other political parties waiting for the first opportunity to write him off for good as an apple that fell very far from the tree, Gandhi will be looking to get that first major electoral success under his belt as quickly as he can.

Organisational restructuring

The new party president is expected to change certain things within the party and weed out the “arrogance” he earlier said had seeped into it.

Kalappa pointed out that young Congress leaders have taken charge in several states but maintained that it wasn’t going to threaten members of the old guard. He added that “what is considered old is tremendous hands on experience on the ground.”

Recently, senior leader Congress Digvijaya Singh was relieved of his duties as in-charge of the Telangana All India Congress Committee and was replaced by a somewhat younger RC Khuntia. Moreover, Gandhi himself has a young team of close aides like Sachin Pilot, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Randeep Singh Surjewala and so on.

Even if there is a slim chance of an inner-party democracy being formed within the Congress as a reform under Gandhi’s watch, experts expect the party to nurture state leaderships more from now on.

In Punjab, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has led the party to victory, while in Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah has had a strong grip on state politics.

“There is leadership vacuum at the certain state levels which Rahul has to fulfil. If they had an Amrindar Singh or Raja Virbhadra Singh like leader in Gujarat they would have almost been a winner by now,” said Kidwai. He also underlined that Congress needs to strengthen its grass roots and add more vote-getters to its ranks.

The senior political analyst also critiqued Congress for having a “Sab chalta hain” (everything goes) type attitude and lacking in an accountability mechanism. “In 2014 when they lost, nobody was made accountable—not even those ministers who made atrocious remarks,” he said.

Secularism vs Hindu nationalism

Although Rahul Gandhi did lash out at the BJP for playing ‘divisive’ politics and spreading communalism, he himself went on a temple visiting spree as part of his election campaign in Gujarat. On its part, the BJP did not hold back in rapping the scion of the Gandhi family for this 'temple-run'.

Kidwai clearly differs from the popular notion that the success of the Congress hinges on minority appeasement and secularism. He said that barely six months before her assassination, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had sought to assure the majority community that, “if there is injustice to them or if they did not get their rights, then it would be dangerous to the integrity of the country."

Even under Sonia’s leadership, that attitude lingered on as what many call 'soft-Hindutva'. Her own working committee had once declared that “Hinduism is the sole guarantor of secularism in India.”

Kidwai reckoned that as long as the Congress is seen as an anti-majority party, it can never gain strength in electoral terms. “So it has to flaunt its right-wing traditions as well, keeping in mind it does not hurt any other community,” he added.

But party spokesperson Jha held that secularism will only get stronger as Rahul Gandhi galvanizes the party from within. He claimed that the Congress is going to foster secularism as it was the need of the 21st century.

Political allies

After an unfortunate turn of events in Bihar when CM Nitish Kumar broke the Grand Alliance with the Congress and RJD, the party now has one less state under its belt.

Moreover, the Congress, which was usually a binding factor between smaller opposition parties, has now lost its vigor to bargain with political allies like it did when Sonia took up the reign of the party some two decades ago.

“You can’t have allies when you are weak. Why should leaders like Mamata Banerjee or Arvind Kejriwal have interest in a loser like Rahul? What is their gain?” said Kidwai, as he reiterated the party's need to get out of the rut it finds itself in today.

However Kalappa said that the party had confidence in its new leader. “We believe that Gandhi provides passion and complete drive that is needed by the party at the moment to step up work to defeat BJP in 2019,” he said.