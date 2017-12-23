Want to contest Lok Sabha polls, serve people: Kanimozhi

DMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi, who was yesterday acquitted in the 2G spectrum scam case, wants to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, according to her interview on a news channel.

Kanimozhi said she always wanted to contest elections and serve the people.

Asked if she would contest the Lok Sabha polls, the DMK leader told NDTV: "I will ask the party if I can ... the party has to make a decision."

"I always wanted to contest elections ... to have a constituency and to be able to work and see things happening," she said.

Daughter of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, Kanimozhi is serving a second term in the Rajya Sabha. She was arrested in the 2G spectrum case and later released on bail.

The 49-year-old MP said she was fond of reading and her husband G Aravindaan made sure she had a constant supply of books in the Tihar Jail, where she was lodged for a brief period.