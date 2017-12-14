App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 14, 2017 08:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Vote in large numbers to help rule of devp win in Gujarat: Amit Shah to people

In a statement on the eve of the second and last phase of the Gujarat assembly polls, he claimed that the state suffered a lot of discrimination and injustice under the UPA government but is now developing fast, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm in the Centre.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pitching the Gujarat assembly polls as a battle between "dynastic rule and rule of development", BJP chief Amit Shah tonight asked people to vote in large numbers to help the rule of development win.

In a statement on the eve of the second and last phase of the Gujarat assembly polls, he claimed that the state suffered a lot of discrimination and injustice under the UPA government but is now developing fast, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm in the Centre.

Gujarat has become a model state in the 22 years of the BJP rule, he said.

"Vote in large numbers tomorrow and choose rule of development in its battle against rule of dynasty," he said.

The BJP has used the dynasty plank to attack the Congress.

tags #Amit Shah #assembly elections 2017 #BJP #Congress #Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.