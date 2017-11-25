App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Nov 25, 2017 12:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Violent threats not acceptable in democracy: Venkaiah Naidu

Amid the Padmavati row, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has said that giving violent threats and announcing rewards for physical harm was not acceptable in a democracy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amid the Padmavati row, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday that giving violent threats and announcing rewards for physical harm was not acceptable in a democracy.

Not directly referring to the controversy, but films and art in general, he warned against undermining the rule of law in the country.

Naidu, at a literary festival here, said there is now a new problem over some films where people feel that they have hurt the sentiments of some religions or communities and that has led to protests.

He said while protesting, some people go overboard and announce rewards.

related news

"Whether these fellows have that much money or not, I doubt. Everyone is announcing Rs one crore reward. Is it so easy to have Rs one crore?

"This is not acceptable in a democracy. You have the right to protest in a democratic manner, go to the appropriate authorities...you cannot physically obstruct and can't give violent threats. Let us not undermine the rule of law," he said.

Stressing that he was not talking about a particular film but in general, Naidu read out names of previously banned films like Garam Hawa, Kissa Kursi Ka and Aandhi.

His remarks, however, assume significance as they come amid protests by many groups against Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmavati, alleging that the movie distorts history.

Historians are divided on whether Rani Padmavati even existed.

Some leaders and groups have also reportedly announced a bounty for beheading Bhansali and the female lead Deepika Padukone.

"You have no right to take laws into your own hands. At the same time, you don't have the right to hurt the sentiments of others", Naidu said.

The vice president also warned against selective condemnation and said it was wrong to link it to religion.

He said there was a difference between religion and culture. While religion was a way of worship, culture was a way of life, he said.

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.