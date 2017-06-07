Veteran parliamentarian Era Sezhiyan passes away

Veteran parliamentarian Era Sezhiyan died here today due to old age related ailments, sources close to the leader said. A respected parliamentarian, 94-year-old Sezhiyan was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1962 on a Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) ticket, representing Perambalur constituency.

He later represented Kumbakonam in the fourth and fifth Lok Sabha. In 1978, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha on a Janata party ticket. Sezhiyan had quit active politics in 2001. For the past few years, he was a guest speaker at a reputed private technical education institution in this district. Political leaders, including Chief Minister K Palaniswami, DMK Working President M K Stalin and Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, expressed grief over the veteran leader's demise.

Palaniswami said Sezhiyan had served as an MP for over two decades and was known for his "clear and graceful" addresses in the Parliament. "His demise is an irreparable loss to Tamil Nadu," he said in a statement. Stalin hailed Sezhiyan's firm belief in democratic principles and recalled the latter's association with the late Jayaprakash Narayan in his struggle against the Emergency. He pointed out that Sezhiyan had compiled and edited a book called "Shah Commission Report: Lost and Regained" on Emergency. "Sezhiyan's demise is a big loss to Tamil Nadu and Dravidian movement," he said in a statement.

Radhakrishnan expressed shock over Sezhiyan's death. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President Su.Thirunavukkarasar, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss and state secretaries of Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (CPI), G Ramakrishnan and R Mutharasan, condoled Sezhiyan's death.