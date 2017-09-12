UP minister accuses Azam Khan of embezzling funds

Uttar Pradesh minister Mohsin Raza today accused Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan of embezzling funds as a minister in the previous dispensation.

"Azam Khan has exhausted almost the entire fund during his tenure as a minister of Haj and Waqf departments," Raza, who has been declared elected unopposed to the state Legislative Council, alleged.

Addressing a BJP workers' meeting here, he accused Khan of grabbing the department's land and misappropriating funds for madrasas.

Hitting out at the previous Samajwadi Party government, Raza accused it of "doing nothing for the development of the madrasas in the state".

Currently, Raza is the minister of state for science and technology, electronics, information technology, Muslim Waqf and Haj.