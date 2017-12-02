App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 02, 2017 10:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

UP civic poll results nothing compared to what will happen in Gujarat : Amit Shah

The BJP bagged 14 of the 16 mayoral seats in Uttar Pradesh today

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Gujarat Assembly Elections: BJP National President Amit Shah waves during a public meeting in Vagra assembly constituency. (PTI)
Gujarat Assembly Elections: BJP National President Amit Shah waves during a public meeting in Vagra assembly constituency. (PTI)

BJP chief Amit Shah today said his party's victory in the Uttar Pradesh mayoral polls was nothing compared to what was going to happen in Gujarat on December 18, when the state Assembly election results would be declared.

"In the Uttar Pradesh municipal corporation election, the Congress did not win a single seat. On the other hand, the BJP flag has soared higher under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he said while addressing an election rally at Somnath in Gir Somnath district.

The BJP bagged 14 of the 16 mayoral seats in Uttar Pradesh today.

"The Congress has been shouting for the last three months that 'Congress aave chhe' (Congress is coming in Gujarat), while today, the people of Uttar Pradesh said 'Congress jae chhe' (Congress is going)," he said.

related news

"The Congress' loss is such that the BJP won all the municipal corporation seats even in (Congress vice president) Rahul baba's (Gandhi's) Amethi constituency," he said, adding, "Whatever has happened in Uttar Pradesh today is nothing compared to what is going to happen in Gujarat on December 18. After the (vote) counting on December 18, the BJP will emerge victoriously and form the government with 150 seats."

Shah attacked the Congress over the GDP data, saying that its leaders had fallen silent after the new GDP figures were announced yesterday.

"Three months back, the GDP had come down due to some effects of the GST, and the entire Congress leadership started appearing on TV, shouting that an economic slowdown had descended on the country. Yesterday, a new GDP figure says it is 6.3 and the Congress leaders have fallen silent. The Uttar Pradesh results today have made them even more silent," he said.

Shah also attacked the opposition party, saying it was contesting the Gujarat polls on the agenda of "casteism and dynastic rule, while the BJP is fighting on the basis of development".

"The Congress will never win if it tries to contest on the agenda of development," he said, adding that since 1995, when the BJP came to power in Gujarat, 19,000 villages got 24 -hour electricity and there were very few incidents of curfew.

He said the government helped solve the water problems of the Saurashtra region and accused the Congress of stalling the Narmada Yojana "for 50 years after the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had laid its foundation stone".

"Rahul baba, you ask us what did we do? I would like to ask you as to what did you do to Gujarat and its people? Why did your party not allow the Narmada Yojana to be completed for 50 years? But instead of replying, you will ask questions on why is there so much unemployment in Gujarat," he said.

Shah added that 13,672 people from Amethi, Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency, were working in Gujarat and that they would take out a rally to tell the people about the real condition of Amethi.

"Even after 70 years of independence, there is no collector's office in Amethi and he (Gandhi) comes to teach us development," he said.

tags #Amit Shah #Gujarat #India #Politics

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.