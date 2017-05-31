App
May 31, 2017 10:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya

The visit comes a day after criminal conspiracy charges were framed against top BJP leaders in the Babri mosque demolition case.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today arrived here on his first visit to Ayodhya after taking charge and offered payers at the Hanumangarhi Temple.

The visit comes a day after criminal conspiracy charges were framed against top BJP leaders in the Babri mosque demolition case.

The chief minister offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple, an important religious place in Ayodhya.

Yesterday, a special CBI court in Lucknow framed charges against BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi, Union minister Uma Bharti and nine others in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case.

Before Advani reached the court, Adityanath had met him at the VVIP guest house in Lucknow.

