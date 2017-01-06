Two-day BJP National Executive meet begins today

A two-day meeting of the BJP National Executive will begin on Friday, nearly a month ahead of the start of assembly elections in five states.

The meet will begin at around 10 a.m. at the NDMC Convention Centre, in which office-bearers and state unit presidents of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will discuss the assembly elections.

Party sources said the Uttar Pradesh elections are likely to take centre stage at the meeting, apart from demonetisation and surgical strikes on terror launchpads across the Line of Control in September 2016.

The meeting -- which will see the participation of former BJP Presidents, party Chief Ministers and around 350 party members -- will adopt economic and political resolutions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address party leaders around 4 pm on Friday. Both resolutions will be adopted before Modi's speech.

Modi, along with BJP President Amit Shah, will then officially inaugurate the meet.

Shah is likely to address the meeting after 5 pm, the sources said.

They said the economic resolution is likely to focus on demonetisation and black money and condemn the role of opposition parties, especially the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Trinamool Congress in opposing the November 8 demonetisation.

It is also likely to endorse the Modi government's endeavours for the betterment of farmers and agriculture.

The political resolution is expected to focus on surgical strikes in the aftermath of the Uri terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The cross-border operation will be hailed as a big achievement of the government, being dubbed one of the historical events in Independent India.

The strikes will be projected as an instrument through which the world started viewing the country differently.

On the second day, the meeting will begin at 9 am Modi will deliver his concluding speech at around 4 p.m. on Saturday.