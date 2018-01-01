Triple Talaq crusader Ishrat Jahan joins BJP: Here's all you need to know

Ishrat Jahan, one of the five petitioners in the Triple Talaq case, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

Jahan was felicitated and inducted into the party by the party’s unit general secretary Sayantan Basu in Kolkata.

However, president of the state BJP’s Mahila Morcha told The Hindu that Jahan’s induction into the saffron party was not a "sudden development" and the party was assisting her in her legal battle for a long time.

The crusade against 'Triple Talaq'

In 2014, Ishrat was divorced by her husband over the phone from Dubai by uttering 'talaq' thrice.

Ishrat was one of the five petitioners in the Triple Talaq case that led to the Supreme Court striking down the controversial practice on August 22.

Following the top court's judgement, the BJP-led Union government promised to bring in a law that would criminalise the practice of 'talaq-e-biddat'.

On December 28, the Lok Sabha passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, which proposes to criminalise the practice. The Bill is now awaiting the Rajya Sabha’s approval.

Facing threats

Following the apex court's verdict, Ishrat faced abuse and threats via letters, according to a report by Scroll.

Ishrat's legal adviser Nazia Elahi Khan told the website, "Some of her neighbours and even her in-laws are accusing her of going against the interests of the community."

Khan added that that Ishrat’s neighbours and even her in-laws in Kolkata's Howrah area were abused and threatened following the judgment.

Seeking security, Ishrat later informed that copies of the threat letters were forwarded to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Howrah City Police Commissionarate and the local Golabari police station.

"I am being subjected to abuse ever since the judgement was passed. I am being accused of being a bad person. Does someone become a bad person if she speaks for her rights?," she said according to the news report.