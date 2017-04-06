App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Apr 06, 2017 01:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tragedies happen when govt allows lynch mobs to rule: Rahul Gandhi

55-year-old Pehlu Khan died at a hospital in Alwar district on Monday after allegedly being beaten by a group of cow vigilantes.

Tragedies happen when govt allows lynch mobs to rule: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today attacked the Rajasthan government over the death of a man after a "brutal and senseless attack" by cow vigilantes in Alwar, terming it a "shocking breakdown of law and order".

"When government abdicates its responsibility and allows lynch mobs to rule, tragedies of immense proportion happen. Shocking breakdown of law&order in Alwar," he said in a tweet.

He also hoped the government would take stern action against those responsible.

"We expect Government to take strict action against those responsible for this brutal and senseless attack...All right thinking Indians must condemn this blind brutality," he said on Twitter.

55-year-old Pehlu Khan died at a hospital in Alwar district on Monday after allegedly being beaten by a group of cow vigilantes.

The incident took place on Saturday when 16 people were allegedly transporting bovine animals from Jaipur to Haryana.

The police yesterday arrested three persons in connection with the case.

tags #Alwar #Congress #Pehlu Khan #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Rajasthan government

