Think politics, think BJP: Nitin Gadkari's open invitation to Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth has dropped strong hints of a political plunge and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is losing no time in wooing the superstar, with Nitin Gadkari the first at the Centre to extend an invitation.

Speaking to CNN-News18’s deputy political editor Marya Shakil, Gadkari said there was an “appropriate place” for the popular hero in the party. “He is welcome in politics and it is my request to him to think about the BJP. There is an appropriate place for him in the BJP,” the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said.

Asked what this “appropriate place” is and whether the BJP would make Rajinilkanth the CM face to make a grand entry in Tamil Nadu politics, Gadkari said it was up to the party leadership. “These are all important political questions. Neither am I the authority, nor am I the decision maker. The party president and party parliament board will make a decision.”

Rajinikanth was born to a Marathi family in Karnataka. His real name is Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, something Gadkari’s party colleague Subramanian Swamy has been too happy to point out, saying Rajini would be a “disaster” in politics.

“Swamy ji has got his independent opinion. I don’t want to comment on them. But I feel BJP is an appropriate party for Rajinikanth,” Gadkari said, adding that in his private discussions with Rajinikanth, he had asked the actor to join politics.