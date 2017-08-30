App
Aug 30, 2017 10:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Thanks to Modi we've won battle without engaging in war: UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya hailed the resolution of the Doklam standoff and thanked PM Modi for it.

Thanks to Modi we've won battle without engaging in war: UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday hailed the resolution of the Doklam standoff, describing it as an "unprecedented victory achieved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

"It is a great success of PM Modi's diplomacy that China has agreed to withdraw its troops from Doklam and we have ended up winning a battle without having to engage in a war," Maurya said in Naini, on the outskirts of the city.

Reacting to the opposition's barbs over the standoff in the Bhutanese territory from where the decision to withdraw troops was announced yesterday, Maurya said "critics should take note what the 56-inch-chest has achieved".

Maurya, who is also the state BJP chief, also expressed happiness over the party's political dominance in a major part of the country, saying "with the blessings of Mother Ganga, we can now see the lotus blooming from the Gomukh to the Gangasagar.

"The BJP is ruling Uttarakhand and UP and it has recently become a partner in the ruling coalition in Bihar. Further downstream, the party rules Jharkhand and is expected to wrest power in Bengal soon."

The UP Deputy CM was addressing a function organised by Homeguards volunteers who have undertaken a state-wide "Namami Gange Jagriti Yatra" to spread awareness against open defecation and making the river clean.

Minister of State for Homeguards (Independent charge) Anil Rajbhar was also present on the occasion.

