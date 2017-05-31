App
May 30, 2017 10:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana CM for expediting process to appoint 20,000 employees

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday asked officials to expedite the process of appointment of 20,000 employees in various educational institutions.

Rao, who held a meeting on the appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff in educational institutions, directed that the process is started in a week, according to a release from his office.

Permission for filling up the 20,000 vacancies had been given earlier.

The officials informed Rao that notifications have been issued for some appointments and that they would be issued for other recruitment.

Rao gave specific directions to the officials with regard to appointments in (all state-run) Kasturba Gandhi Girls Vidyalayas, urban residential schools, new residential schools, government schools, colleges and different government departments, the release added.

