Telangana Assembly gives approval to increase in Muslim quota

In a special sitting on Sunday, the Telangana Assembly passed a bill that to increase reservation to Scheduled Tribes and backward sections among Muslims.

During the special sitting, all five MLAs of the BJP, which has opposed the move, were suspended for disrupting the proceedings. The suspended MLAs include G. Kishan Reddy, K. Laxman, Raja Singh, NVSS Prabhakar and Chintala Ramachandra Reddy. The BJP members raised slogans against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government and tried to disrupt the debate on the draft legislation.

The opposition BJP has termed the move as against the spirit of Constitution and "communal". Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu had on Friday said the implementation of reservations on the basis of religion may result in social unrest in the country and "lead to creation of another Pakistan".

"We are not opposing (reservation on religion basis) because KCR (Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao) wants to implement it," he had said, adding, "The BJP opposed such a move even when Rajasekhara Reddy (late CM of united Andhra Pradesh) and Chandrababu Naidu (present CM) also tried to do that."