Jun 19, 2017 04:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

TDP welcomes BJP's choice for president's post

TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed Kovind's candidature as "the right choice" for the highest constitutional post and pledged his party's full support to him.

The Telugu Desam Party, an ally of the NDA, today welcomed the BJP's decision to put up Bihar Governor and Dalit leader Ram Nath Kovind as the alliance's candidate for the presidential election.

TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed Kovind's candidature as "the right choice" for the highest constitutional post and pledged his party's full support to him.

"You have chosen a right candidate for the top post. An intellectual with high values belonging to the Dalit community is very apt in all respects for the president's post," Naidu told Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called him this afternoon to inform him about Kovind's choice.

A communication from the chief minister's office said Naidu announced that the TDP would extend complete support for Kovind's candidature.

The communication also said that the prime minister requested Naidu to garner Trinamool Congress' support for the NDA candidate.

Naidu assured the prime minister that he would contact TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee upon her return from her foreign visit, the communication said.

