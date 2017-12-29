App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Dec 29, 2017 03:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

T T V Dhinakaran sworn in as MLA

The newly elected MLA was sworn-in as a member of the 15th Assembly by Speaker P Dhanapal in his office.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, who secured an emphatic win in the December 21 R K Nagar bypoll, was today sworn-in as member of the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

He succeeds former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa as legislator of the city segment.

The newly elected MLA was sworn-in as a member of the 15th Assembly by Speaker P Dhanapal in his office.

Dhinakaran's supporters, including some disqualified MLAs and key aides like Thangatamilselvan and P Vetrivel, were present on the occasion.

Dhanapal later shook hands with Dhinakaran.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Jayalalithaa who was the sitting MLA.

Dhinakaran trounced his nearest AIADMK rival E Madhusudhanan by over 40,000 votes.

Sidelined by the ruling camp a few months ago, Dhinakaran contested as an independent candidate from the constituency.

tags #AIADMK #India #Politics #T T V Dhinakaran

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.