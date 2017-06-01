App
Jun 01, 2017 09:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Swaraj assures Pak man of medical visa for treatment of infant

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today assured a Pakistani man of a medical visa so that his two and a half-month-old infant, who is suffering from a heart disease, can be brought to India for treatment.

Swaraj's assurance came after the child's father brought the matter to her notice on Twitter.

"The child will not suffer. Please contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa," she said.

Earlier, a man named Ravi kumar had also written to Swaraj, saying that the infant needs immidiate treatment and had sought her intervention in the matter.

