Swamy is contender for FM's post, quips Jairam Ramesh

Subramanian Swamy is a contender for the post of Finance Minister, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh quipped today in the Rajya Sabha, in an apparent dig at the BJP leader who had earlier been critical of Arun Jaitley.

Ramesh made the remark while participating in a debate on four bills related to the GST in the Rajya Sabha. The topic came up when Naresh Agrawal of Samajwadi Party referred to Swamy. He was interjected by Ramesh, who called Swamy "a contender for his (Jaitley's) post".

Swamy had earlier said that he would have been a better Finance Minister than Arun Jaitley. Agrawal responded to Ramesh, saying, "that I have not said, for that (Finance Minister's post), I consider him (Jaitley) most suited. You will not find such soft spokenness and oneness in people".

Jaitley acknowledged the compliment by nodding his head and smiled.

Swamy has been critical of Jaitley in the past and has been attacking him indirectly. Advised not to speak against Jaitley in public, Swamy had once tweeted, "People giving me unasked for advice of discipline and restraint don't realise that if I disregard discipline there would be a bloodbath.