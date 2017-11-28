App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Nov 28, 2017 07:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sushma Swaraj snubs carping Pakistan, announces med visa for its nationals

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday announced granting of medical visas to four Pakistani nationals

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Sushma_Swaraj_Foreign_Minster
Sushma_Swaraj_Foreign_Minster

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday announced granting of medical visas to four Pakistani nationals, unflustered by Islamabad's allegations that India was resorting to "cold blooded politicking" by selectively issuing visas to its citizens.

Those granted visas included a 14-year-old girl requiring to undergo an open heart surgery.

"We have approved visa for the open heart surgery of your sister Huma Usman. She is just 14 years old. We pray for her good health and long life," Swaraj tweeted to Huma's brother

Last week, Pakistan had accused India of "politicising" a humanitarian issue, but notwithstanding the allegations, Swaraj has been announcing granting of travel permission to Pakistani citizens.

related news

The external affairs minister has also assured issuance of visas to four other Pakistani nationals, including a five- year old girl, considering seriousness of their medical conditions.

"I am sorry, the child is suffering so much. We will issue the visa immediately," Swaraj tweeted, in response to request for medical visa to the girl, Nabeha Rashid, who also requires to undergo an open hurt surgery.

On twitter, Swaraj today announced granting visas to Huma Usman, Tariq Hussain, Mubarak Ali and Sakina Yunis.

Touched by Swaraj's gesture, those granted visas or their relatives heaped praise on the minister.

"We are thankful to you and your country for whole life because of your support," said Shahnawaz Qasmi, brother of Tariq Hussain, adding allowing him treatment in India is like giving him a "new life".

Swaraj has been adopting a humanitarian approach in granting visa to Pakistani nationals on medical grounds even as ties between the two countries have nosedived over a host of sticky issues, including cross-border terrorism.

Addressing a regular briefing on Thursday, Pakistan's foreign ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal had said the Indian policy of selective issuance of medical visas to Pakistani citizens was "regrettable".

tags #India #Politics

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.