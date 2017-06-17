App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jun 17, 2017 02:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sushma Swaraj dismisses 'rumours' of being presidential contender

Though neither the government nor the opposition has declared their candidate for the poll to elect the country's first citizen, several names, including Swaraj's, have been doing the rounds.

Sushma Swaraj dismisses 'rumours' of being presidential contender

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today dismissed reports that she was a contender in the presidential poll as "rumours".

Though neither the government nor the opposition has declared their candidate for the poll to elect the country's first citizen, several names, including Swaraj's, have been doing the rounds.

"These are rumours. I am an external affairs minister and you are asking me something which is an internal matter," she said when asked by reporters whether she was being considered as a candidate in the presidential poll.

The presidential poll is scheduled to be held on July 17 while the counting of votes would be held on July 20.

As per the schedule, June 28 is the last day for nominations, while a candidate can withdraw from the electoral battle till July 1.

