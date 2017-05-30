Sushil Modi fires corruption salvo against Rabri Devi

PTI

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi today accused Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi of acquiring land alloted to minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui and former minister Sudha Shrivastava.

"By misusing her position as chief minister, Rabri Devi acquired land worth Rs 10 lakh each, alloted to Siddiqui and Sudha Shrivastaa by MLA Cooperative," Sushil Modi alleged in a statement issued here in this regard.

"Its astonishing that in 1992-93, the MLA Cooperative had alloted 5.59 decimal land to the two at a price of Rs 37,000 and after 10-years Rabri Devi acquired it from them at the same price," he added.

The price of land today is in crores, he said.

Rabri Devi headed RJD government in Bihar from 1997 to 2005.

"What is so special is that- while RJD leaders Raghunath Jha and Kanti Singh gifted their valuable lands to Tejaswi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, similarly Siddiqui and Sudha Shrivastava parted their valuable land for a paltry sum to Rabri Devi?" he asked.

Sushil Modi, former Deputy Chief Minister of the state questioned the chairman of MLA cooperative, Jaiprakash Narayan Yadav and his secretary Bhola Yadav, about why hadn't they made the list of allottees of the plot. Both are close aides of Lalu Prasad.

Sushil Modi also questioned the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the irregularities in MLA Cooperative.

Starting from allegations of dumping soil at the site of an upcoming Mall in Patna, in which Lalu's ministerial sons have stake,Sushil Modi has regularly come up with series of allegations of corruption and acquiring benami properties against Lalu Prasad's family.

Lalu Prasad and his party leaders have dismissed the allegations.