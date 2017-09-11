Supreme Court to hear plea seeking Nitish Kumar's disqualification as Bihar Chief Minister today

The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a petition which seeks the disqualification of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that the JD(U) chief did not disclose in election affidavits an FIR against him in a murder case.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra will take up the criminal writ petition filed by Delhi lawyer ML Sharma, who has demanded that the Bihar CM be disqualified as a legislator for allegedly hiding his “criminal records” while filing election affidavits between 2004 and 2012.

It further claimed that Nitish never opted for bail in the non-bailable offence since 1991 due to his constitutional office power and succeeded in getting the police to file a closure report after 17 years.