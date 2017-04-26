Sukma attack: AAP questions Centre's policy to deal with Maoists

The AAP has demanded stern action against the Naxalites responsible for the killing of 25 CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, even as it questioned the Centre's policy to deal with the Maoist insurgency.

The party's Delhi unit convener, Dilip Pandey, questioned as to why is the CRPF "headless" and wondered if the slain personnel were adequately trained in anti-insurgency operations.

"What is Home Minister Rajnath Singh doing apart from condemning the incident? We want tough action against those involved in the crime," he said.

Pandey also debunked the central government's claim that demonetisation has had an impact on terrorism and Naxalism.

Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra said the AAP will extend all possible support to the Centre to deal with the menace.