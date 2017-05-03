App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
May 03, 2017 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Stop wasting time, no vacancy for PM post till 2024: Paswan to Opposition

Briefing reporters following his party's national executive meeting on April 29 and 30 in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, he heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "pro-Dalit" measures.

Stop wasting time, no vacancy for PM post till 2024: Paswan to Opposition

Union Minister and LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan took a dig at the opposition parties over their attempts at unity, saying they should not waste their time as there is no vacancy for the prime minister's post till 2024.

Briefing reporters following his party's national executive meeting on April 29 and 30 in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, he heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "pro-Dalit" measures.

Paswan also expressed confidence that Modi would remain in charge till 2024.

The National Executive of LJP also demanded an amendment to be made in the Constitution to implement immediate reservation in promotion.

Keeping in view, the continued lack of government jobs, the party also demanded the early implementation of reservation in the private sector, Paswan said.

The party also adopted a resolution to make one crore new members throughout the country during a membership drive from August 15 to January 26.

He compared his former colleagues-turned-rivals, who are now in different parties, to an orange fruit which looks whole from the outside but is divided inside.

"People like Nitish Kumar (JD-U), Mulayam Singh Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Lalu Prasad (RJD) can never be one. They should stop wasting their time in looking for a prime ministerial candidate. There is no vacancy," he said.

The next Lok Sabha elections are due in 2019 and the BJP- led NDA is in a buoyant mood following its massive win in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Paswan raked up corruption allegations against Prasad and his two sons, both ministers in the Nitish Kumar government, and said the JD(U) chief is troubled over this.

His party, he said, is also keen on the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, which mandates 33 per cent quota for women in Parliament, with separate reservation of SCs, STs and OBCs within it.

"All parties are ready for this," he said.

The LJP also favours simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls and they should be funded by states, he added.

Paswan repeated his party's demands, including quota in private jobs and reservation for Dalits, minorities, backward and tribal students in private schools.

He also pithed for starting Indian Judicial Service on the lines of IAS to recruit judges with quota provisions.

Lauding Modi for promoting places associated with Dalit icon B R Ambedkar, he said his last speech delivered in the Constituent Assembly be included in school syllabi.

Ambedkar should also be given a Nobel award, he said. The honour is generally not bestowed posthumously.

His party has sought free land for landless people for residential purpose and clean water for every citizen, he said.

The LJP resolution demanded that all villages with 20 per cent and more population of Dalits be brought under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gramin Yojna for their fast development.

The consumer affairs minister also clarified that he never asked restaurants to fix the portion of foods they give to consumers but only wanted them to inform diners about the quantity of food they are offering at a fixed price.

Consumers have a right to know, he said.

On reservation, he said Modi has insisted that it can never be removed and also demanded 15 per cent quota for the poor from general castes.

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Prime Minister #Ram Vilas Paswan

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.