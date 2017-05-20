App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
May 20, 2017 11:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Stalin says 'happy' about Rajinikanth's comment

DMK working president M K Stalin today expressed happiness on the comment of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth lauding him as an "efficient" politician.

Stalin says 'happy' about Rajinikanth's comment

DMK working president M K Stalin today expressed happiness on the comment of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth lauding him as an "efficient" politician.

Using the popular one word dialogue 'Magizhchi (happy)' from Rajinikanth's blockbuster movie 'Kabali', Stalin said, "I am replying in his language."

Rajinikanth had said despite the presence of "efficient" politicians like Stalin and Anbumani Ramadoss, the "system was affected". He had also praised Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan and Naam Tamizhar Katchi leader Seeman.

Stalin said on June 3, the birthday of party chief M Karunanidhi will be celebrated along with the Diamond Jubilee of the nonagenarian leader's 60-year long career in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Karunanidhi was first elected to the Assembly in 1957 and since then he has been a member of the House continuously which includes his membership for sometime in the now defunct Legislative Council.

He said if permitted by the doctors, Karunanidhi may participate in the celebrations.

tags #Current Affairs #Politics #Rajinikant

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.