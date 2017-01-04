Stalin leads DMK delegation to meet CM;discusses various issue

Newly appointed DMK working President M K Stalin today led a delegation of party leaders to meet Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at the secretariat, where they discussed various issues.

Speaking to reporters after the 30 minute meeting, Stalin said they discussed various issues, including alleged suicides of farmers and the 'jallikattu' (bull taming sport) issue, among others.

"I met him and discussed issues related to alleged farmers' suicides. So far, reports say about 90 farmers have allegedly committed suicide. It has become a continuous episode due to lack of rainfall and non-sharing of adequate Cauvery water by Karnataka", he told reporters at Secretariat.

DMK leaders requested Panneerselvam to convene a special assembly session to discuss the issue, he said adding, government should declare Tamil Nadu as drought hit due to deficit rainfall On Jallikattu, which has been banned by the Supreme Court, Stalin said he requested Panneerselvam to put adequate pressure to the Centre so that the sport is conducted this year during Pongal harvest festival.

"We requested him to exert pressure on the Centre so that jallikattu is conducted during Pongal season at least this year".

Jallikattu is usually conducted coinciding with the pongal festivities, which this year falls on January 14.