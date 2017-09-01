Skill development minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy resigns — reshuffle round the corner?

Moneycontrol News

Rajiv Pratap Rudy resigned as Skill Development Minister on Thursday evening, further fuelling speculation that a reshuffle of the Union Cabinet may be around the corner.

Rudy told CNN-News18 that he was resigning to focus on "party organisation", but political analysts see it as a clear hint that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the verge of shuffling his pack.

Just hours before Rudy's resignation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, when asked about how much longer he would hold additional charge of the defence portfolio, said: "At least I hope not very long."

The Prime Minister is set to leave for the BRICS Summit in China on Sunday and sources suggest he will seek a change of faces before that in possibly the last major rejig before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

There is speculation that high-profile ministries such as Railways might see a change of guard, especially in light of recent derailments which prompted Suresh Prabhu to offer to resign.

Sources have told CNN-News18 that Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti has offered to resign on health grounds, while cabinet colleague Sanjeev Balyan and MoS Health Fagan Singh Kulsate have also reportedly offered to put in their papers. Sources also said the Union Agriculture Minister and Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju may be shifted to different portfolios.

Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey was on Thursday appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP president. Pandey is likely to resign as a Union minister as he assumes his new charge, meaning there will be one more vacancy in the Cabinet.

A reshuffle may also see the inclusion of new allies.

Janata Dal (United), which recently joined the ruling National Democratic Alliance, is likely to get a berth in the new Cabinet. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's aide RCP Singh is seen as a top contender for a ministerial berth.

The recently reunited AIADMK is expected to join the NDA soon as is Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Both parties may be accommodated in the Cabinet.

Existing ministers Dharmendra Pradhan (petroleum) and Piyush Goyal (power), who have independent charge of their respective ministries, may be elevated to Cabinet positions.