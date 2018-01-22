App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jan 22, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Simultaneous polls not possible before 2024: T S Krishnamurthy

Ideally, it is good to have simultaneous elections, once every five years, former Chief Election Commissioner Krishnamurthy said, when asked to share his view on the issue, repeatedly advocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The holding of simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections may not be possible before 2024, and a Constitutional amendment is required to conduct such a synchronised exercise, former poll panel chief T S Krishnamurthy said.

Ideally, it is good to have simultaneous elections, once every five years, former Chief Election Commissioner Krishnamurthy said, when asked to share his view on the issue, repeatedly advocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Is it possible? Unless the Constitution is amended, may not be possible," he told PTI.

"We follow the Westminster system of vote of confidence. If we follow the American system where there is a fixed executive, then there will be a fixed term...even if somebody is voted out, someone else has to be elected by the House. Until that time, the former government will continue to operate," he noted.

related news

The "other alternative" to the simultaneous elections is bunching of all polls due in a year as recommended by the standing committee of Parliament, but this also needs a study and Constitutional amendment for implementation, he said.

From the administrative perspective and for saving money, it might be convenient to hold simultaneous elections, the former CEC said.

"More than that, all this vengeful politics, vicious propaganda, campaign and personal attacks will reduce as they (elections) will not be throughout the year," he said.

Krishnamurthy said that holding simultaneous elections is just not possible in 2019 as the five-year term of governments in some states has just commenced last year, and that polls are due in some other states this year.

"May be 2024, they can plan for that," he said.

On the prime minister batting for having a single electoral roll for Lok Sabha, Assembly and local body polls, Krishnamurthy said it has always been the Election Commission's view also.

"That requires an amendment to the state election law. One electoral roll is desirable," he added.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha #Politics #T S Krishnamurthy

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.