Shiv Sena undecided, TRS in favour: How political parties reacted to NDA's pick

Moneycontrol News

BJP President Amit Shah on Monday announced that Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind will be National Democratic Alliance’s presidential candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

Here is how parties and leaders from across the board have reacted to the announcement:

Congress: UPA will hold a meeting on Thursday to take a final decision on its presidential candidate. Will field its own nominee.

TRS: Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief KC Rao has extended support to NDA’s presidential candidate after speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

TMC: Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says she opposes Ram Nath Kovind's candidature.

SP: Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Aggarwal says his party is still undecided and will consult the UPA.

TDP: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu says his Telegu Desam Party will put its weight behind Kovind.

LJP: Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan says that it will support the NDA nominee.

NCP: Nationalist Congress Party leader Majeed Memon says the party will evaluate whether Kovind fits the profile of someone with "constitutional and secular values".

CPI: CPI leader D Raja says the opposition parties will now sit down and decide their next step.

JDU: JDU leader Sharad Yadav has said that the Opposition’s Presidential nominee will be decided in the Opposition meet on June 22. He also said that the name of NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind will also be discussed.

NDA ally and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says the party has yet to decide on supporting Ram Nath Kovind for President. The NDA ally says it wanted either RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat or agriculture scientist MS Swaminathan to be nominated for the post.