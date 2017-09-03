App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Sep 03, 2017 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shiv Sena skips oath-taking ceremony, JD(U) also chooses to give it a miss

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena along with BJP's new ally JD(U) chose to stay away from the oath-taking ceremony of the major cabinet reshuffle of Modi government.

Moneycontrol News

The love-hate relationship between Shiv Sena and BJP was at display once again after Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena chose to stay away from the oath-taking ceremony of the major cabinet reshuffle of the Modi government.

The far-right party broke an old alliance with the BJP in October Assembly elections of 2014 soon after NDA rose to power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May. However, the party mended its alliance again with the BJP in the same year.

Before the BMC polls in March, the two parties struck a sour note. Shiv Sena won 84 of the 227 seats in the BMC polls which is its highest tally in a ten years. On the other hand, the BJP won 82 seats up from just 26 seats that it got ten years back.

This has ruffled some feathers in the Shiv Sena ranks as its ally BJP has now turned into an important rival.

Interestingly, apart from Shiv Sena, BJP’s most recent ally in Bihar, has also skipped the oath-taking ceremony.

JD(U) has recently got into an alliance under the leadership of Nitish Kumar with the BJP.

