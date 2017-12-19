App
Dec 18, 2017 11:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Shiv Sena praises Rahul Gandhi; lauds him for Gujarat 'battle'

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party said the 47-year-old Amethi MP has taken over the reins of the grand old party at a crucial stage.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP's bickering ally Shiv Sena today heaped praise on Rahul Gandhi, lauding the newly appointed Congress president for "fighting the Gujarat poll battle without bothering about the result".

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party said the 47-year-old Amethi MP has taken over the reins of the grand old party at a crucial stage.

"Rahul Gandhi has accepted the responsibility as Congress president at a crucial stage. There should be no objection in wishing him all the best," said an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"Let Rahul Gandhi decide if he wishes to take the Congress party to the pinnacle of success or down the pit," the Marathi daily said.

The party said Gandhi threw himself into the campaign arena without worrying about the final poll outcome in Gujarat.

"When the faces of bigwigs (in the BJP) were turning black due to fear of defeat, Rahul Gandhi was in the poll arena without bothering about the result. It is this confidence that will take Rahul forward," it said.

In a veiled attack at the BJP and the Narendra Modi-led government, the Sena asked, "Are those who think that nothing happened in the previous 60 years and that India progressed only in the last three years, humans or epitome of foolishness?"

"Who knows, a new history may be put forth that India gained Independence only in the last one year and that the Independence struggle of 150 years was a lie," the party claimed.

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

