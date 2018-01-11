App
Jan 11, 2018 10:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Shatrughan Sinha says demolition at home could be fallout of backing Yashwant

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had razed illegal extensions and constructions at 'Ramayana', the eight-storey residential building owned by the actor- politician on Monday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Two days after the Mumbai civic authority demolished parts of "illegal" construction at his residence, BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha today suggested it could be a fallout of the support he extended to the party's veteran leader Yashwant Sinha's stir for farmers in Satara.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had razed illegal extensions and constructions at 'Ramayana', the eight-storey residential building owned by the actor- politician on Monday.

"People are asking me if I am paying the price for honest politics based on facts, figures & truth & for supporting statesman Yashwant Sinha's support to Satara farmers. I have no answer," Sinha tweeted. "It could well be! Started with the removal of my security cover in Delhi..& now demolition at my residence. In all fairness, it cud also be a knee jerk reaction of BMC after the tragic fire in some Mumbai restaurants. If so, I welcome the reaction..hope BMC continues..2," Sinha, who has had frequent run-ins with the BJP leadership in recent times, said in another tweet.

Sinha said he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stress on Swachhata (cleanliness) and toilet construction. He said he got a toilet built on the terrace for people working in the building which did not find favour with Mumbai civic body officials. "I thought I am carrying message of swachhata and toilet building by constructing a toilet at my Mumbai home on the terrace for people working in the building which has been held as illegal and razed," Sinha told PTI. According to a civic official who supervised the demolition work, several extensions and alterations were made in the building, including two toilets and a pantry in the refuge area, a toilet on the terrace, an office and a 'pooja' (prayer) room.

All these were not in sync with the approved plan, he said.

Sinha, a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Patna Sahib had redeveloped his bungalow a few years back and built the eight-storey building where he now lives with his family.

The notice for demolition came shortly after he supported Yashwant Sinha's agitation for farmers in Maharashtra's Satara. Yashwant Sinha, a former Union minister, is also not on best of terms with the BJP brass, and has been often critical of the Modi government's policies.

#Current Affairs #India #Politics #Shatrughan Sinha #yashwant

