Security stepped up at Kerala House amid rumours of 'beef festival' by NCP

Security at Kerala House in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar road was stepped up following reports of the National Congress Party (NCP) planning a 'beef festival' there in the evening.

Delhi Police said they received information from Kerala House officials about the matter and security was stepped up as a precautionary measure.

"We were alerted by the Kerala House officials about an unverified information they received that some people belonging to a political party were planning to celebrate beef festival there at 6.30 PM. So we have deployed police force to handle them," said Deputy Commissioner of Police B K Singh.

Other police sources, however, said the information appeared to be a rumor.

NCP Party MP D P Tripathi termed the report as "baseless".

Last week, a 'cow vigilante' group, claiming to belong to the Bharatiya Gauraksha Kranti, allegedly barged into Kerala House to protest the beef festivals recently held in the southern state.

Kerala House Resident Commissioner Vishwas Mehta had sought tighter security for the state guest house to protect it from "groups with vested interests", who could create trouble over the ongoing beef controversy.

Two years ago, Kerala House was mired in a similar controversy after the Delhi Police raided its canteen on receiving a complaint that it served beef. However, the Kerala government and the canteen authorities denied the charge, saying it was buffalo meat.