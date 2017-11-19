App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Nov 19, 2017 06:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sasikala's brother says Jaya left her without 'protection'

I-T sleuths had conducted searches in the office block of the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa, 'Veda Nilayam', days after raids at more than 180 locations

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Days after Income Tax sleuths raided premises linked to the family of jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, her brother V Divakaran has said that late chief minister J Jayalalithaa did not ensure any "protection" to his sister.

Since 1996, Sasikala has always been under a cloud of "inquiry", Divakaran said in an apparent reference to a spate of corruption cases filed against Jayalalithaa and his sister, who was a close aide of the late leader, after the AIADMK lost the assembly elections that year.

"Amma (Jayalalithaa) utilised her fully, but went (died) without giving her any protection," he said without elaborating.

"Just imagine, if someone from your family happened to be with a powerful leader and did all the things said by the leader, and was still pushed to an unsafe situation later, then that is the best example for all women. It is a lesson for all," he told reporters here yesterday while responding to queries on the I-T raids.

related news

Divakaran's premises were also raided by I-T officials last week as part of multi-city searches of those associated with Sasikala.

On the recovery of pen drives and a laptop during an I-T search at Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence on Friday, he said, "I am away from the garden for a long time." However, no such electronic gadgets were recovered from his house during the raids last week, he claimed.

Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, nephew of Divakaran, however, sought to downplay the latter's remarks on Sasikala.

"He must have made those comments (on Jayalalithaa not ensuring Sasikala's protection) out of anguish," he told reporters at Thanjavur.

I-T sleuths had conducted searches in the office block of the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa, 'Veda Nilayam', days after raids at more than 180 locations.

Following inputs, a search operation was launched in the office block and a room used by Sasikala, who is now serving a jail term in connection with the Rs 66.65 crore disproportionate assets case.

tags #India #Politics

most popular

'Padmavati' makers postpone film's release amid controversy

'Padmavati' makers postpone film's release amid controversy

Moody’s upgrade to lift FPIs sentiment and accelerate FDI flows in long-term

Moody’s upgrade to lift FPIs sentiment and accelerate FDI flows in long-term

Market Week Ahead: 10 key things that will keep investors busy next week

Market Week Ahead: 10 key things that will keep investors busy next week

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.