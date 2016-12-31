Samajwadi Party revokes Akhilesh, Ram Gopal Yadav expulsion

In a dramatic turn of events, the Samajwadi Party on Saturday revoked the expulsion of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav, a day after they were ousted from the party for six years over anti-party activities.

The latest decision was taken soon after meetings to broker peace between SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav were held at the senior Yadav's 5 Vikramaditya Marg residence here.

"As per the directions of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), the expulsion of Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav has been revoked with immediate effect," Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav tweeted.

He also said the party stood united to fight the upcoming assembly polls and defeat communal forces in the state.